Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOS, PPG, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 35,815 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 19,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) options are showing a volume of 9,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 935,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 11,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, PPG options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

