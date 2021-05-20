Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOS, DHI, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 28,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 17,686 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,600 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 5,638 contracts, representing approximately 563,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, DHI options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

