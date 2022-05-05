Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MO, PFSI, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 43,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 20,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 3,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 468,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 42,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

