Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MO, NSTG, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 91,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 8,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,300 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG) options are showing a volume of 3,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 339,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of NSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of NSTG. Below is a chart showing NSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 7,240 contracts, representing approximately 724,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

