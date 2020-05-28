Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, QCOM, SPTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 18,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 47,534 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 3,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And SpartanNash Co. (Symbol: SPTN) options are showing a volume of 2,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

