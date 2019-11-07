Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, HAIN, SEAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 21,515 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) options are showing a volume of 5,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of HAIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of HAIN. Below is a chart showing HAIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) options are showing a volume of 6,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 683,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

