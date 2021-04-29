Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, CCL, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 10,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 130,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 12,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 4,510 contracts, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, CCL options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

