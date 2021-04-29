Markets
MMM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, CCL, ILMN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 10,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 130,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 12,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 4,510 contracts, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, CCL options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM CCL ILMN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular