Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MHK, DIS, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK), where a total volume of 3,069 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 306,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 54,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 12,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
