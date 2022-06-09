Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MGPI, GPRE, CTXS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), where a total volume of 629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 62,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 4,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 468,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) options are showing a volume of 4,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,200 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

