Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MGM, VAC, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 99,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 33,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 3,007 contracts, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 23,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, VAC options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

