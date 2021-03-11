Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MGM, PYPL, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 52,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 7,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,200 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 59,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 31,354 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 7,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,900 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, PYPL options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

