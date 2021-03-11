Markets
MG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MG, AXSM, HON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mistras Group Inc (Symbol: MG), where a total of 535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of MG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 124,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,300 underlying shares of MG. Below is a chart showing MG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 1,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 11,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MG options, AXSM options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MG AXSM HON

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular