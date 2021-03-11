Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MG, AXSM, HON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mistras Group Inc (Symbol: MG), where a total of 535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of MG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 124,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,300 underlying shares of MG. Below is a chart showing MG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 1,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 11,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MG options, AXSM options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.