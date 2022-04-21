Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, PII, WBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 4,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 488,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 3,050 contracts, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 38,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

