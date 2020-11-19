Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, DDOG, BECN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 3,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 397,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 28,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) options are showing a volume of 2,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

