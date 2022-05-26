Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, APO, MDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 9,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 926,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 17,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 21,340 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
