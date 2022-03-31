Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCK, COP, FISV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 9,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 947,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 46,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) options are showing a volume of 15,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,600 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
