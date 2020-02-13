Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCHP, XENT, FOCS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total volume of 14,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,300 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Symbol: XENT) saw options trading volume of 2,757 contracts, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of XENT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of XENT. Below is a chart showing XENT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) options are showing a volume of 1,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of FOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of FOCS. Below is a chart showing FOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCHP options, XENT options, or FOCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.