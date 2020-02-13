Markets
MCHP

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCHP, XENT, FOCS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total volume of 14,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,300 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Symbol: XENT) saw options trading volume of 2,757 contracts, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of XENT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of XENT. Below is a chart showing XENT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) options are showing a volume of 1,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of FOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of FOCS. Below is a chart showing FOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCHP options, XENT options, or FOCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCHP XENT FOCS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular