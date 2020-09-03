Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, SNPS, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 19,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 5,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 3,894 contracts, representing approximately 389,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 307,219 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 54,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

