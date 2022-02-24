Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAXR, PFSI, CSTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total volume of 4,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 453,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 4,276 contracts, representing approximately 427,600 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 3,594 contracts, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAXR options, PFSI options, or CSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
