Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAXR, BL, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total volume of 6,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 655,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 5,207 contracts, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,600 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 14,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 4,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

