Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAS, ABBV, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), where a total of 11,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 34,475 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 48,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

