Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAR, VEEV, SGH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 8,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 821,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 5,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 8,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And SMART Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: SGH) options are showing a volume of 1,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of SGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of SGH. Below is a chart showing SGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAR options, VEEV options, or SGH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

