Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAR, HBI, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 11,173 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) options are showing a volume of 15,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 11,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

