Markets
MAR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAR, HBI, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 11,173 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) options are showing a volume of 15,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 11,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MAR options, HBI options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR HBI HD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular