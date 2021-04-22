Markets
MA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MA, LMND, MRNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 38,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 23,758 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 122.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 109,383 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 122% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 12,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, LMND options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA LMND MRNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular