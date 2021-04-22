Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MA, LMND, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 38,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 23,758 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 122.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 109,383 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 122% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 12,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

