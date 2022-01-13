Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MA, APTV, MAA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 16,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) options are showing a volume of 5,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) options are showing a volume of 2,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of MAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of MAA. Below is a chart showing MAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

