Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LVS, T, HIG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 144,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 376% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 27,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 645,814 contracts, representing approximately 64.6 million underlying shares or approximately 178.1% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 100,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) options are showing a volume of 17,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 10,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

