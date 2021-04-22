Markets
LVS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LVS, T, HIG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 144,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 376% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 27,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 645,814 contracts, representing approximately 64.6 million underlying shares or approximately 178.1% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 100,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) options are showing a volume of 17,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 10,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, T options, or HIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS T HIG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular