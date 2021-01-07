Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LVS, PRSP, FSLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 30,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 7,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,200 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP) saw options trading volume of 5,971 contracts, representing approximately 597,100 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of PRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of PRSP. Below is a chart showing PRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 54,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 9,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,000 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

