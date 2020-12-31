Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LVS, LB, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 15,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 14,045 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 40,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 12,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

