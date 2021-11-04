Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LUMN, SNPS, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), where a total volume of 48,004 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 4,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,000 underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 3,044 contracts, representing approximately 304,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 21,800 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 4,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

