Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, TGTX, DOCS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 19,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 17,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, TGTX options, or DOCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
