Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, PRGS, QGEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 22,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 4,008 contracts, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 11,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

