Markets
LULU

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, PRGS, QGEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 22,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 4,008 contracts, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 11,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, PRGS options, or QGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU PRGS QGEN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular