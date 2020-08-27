Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, AMC, GOOG

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 18,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 112,849 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 149.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 14,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 26,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

