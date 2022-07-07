Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, AMBC, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 6,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 682,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 3,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 29,697 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, AMBC options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

