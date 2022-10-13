Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LRN, AKAM, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total volume of 2,393 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 239,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 7,658 contracts, representing approximately 765,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 17,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
