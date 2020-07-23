Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LOW, FSLR, CCXI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 23,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 10,206 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) saw options trading volume of 3,812 contracts, representing approximately 381,200 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

