Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LMT, AVGO, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 47,339 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.6% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 15,569 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 7,100 contracts, representing approximately 710,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMT options, AVGO options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
