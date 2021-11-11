Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, TTCF, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 72,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 257.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 18,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) options are showing a volume of 25,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 248.5% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 222.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

