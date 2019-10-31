Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, IFF, PSA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 10,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 185.2% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 563,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 9,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,400 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) saw options trading volume of 8,896 contracts, representing approximately 889,600 underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,600 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LH options, IFF options, or PSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.