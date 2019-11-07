Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, CSX, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total volume of 4,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 400,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 40,245 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 14,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 13,754 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LH options, CSX options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

