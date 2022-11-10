Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LEN, IBM, MO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 12,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 25,197 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 37,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 8,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,200 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

