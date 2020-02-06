Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LCII, FNKO, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), where a total volume of 1,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 126,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.5% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) options are showing a volume of 7,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.4% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 94,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 9,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

