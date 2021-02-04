Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LB, NSC, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total of 42,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 8,391 contracts, representing approximately 839,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 141,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 23,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LB options, NSC options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

