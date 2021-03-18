Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LAMR, IAC, PLAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total of 3,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 677,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) options are showing a volume of 2,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 6,762 contracts, representing approximately 676,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LAMR options, IAC options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

