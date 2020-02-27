Markets
LAMR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LAMR, CAKE, PLAN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total of 2,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 378,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) options are showing a volume of 5,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 517,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) saw options trading volume of 11,781 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LAMR options, CAKE options, or PLAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAMR CAKE PLAN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular