Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LAMR, CAKE, PLAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total of 2,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 378,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) options are showing a volume of 5,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 517,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) saw options trading volume of 11,781 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

