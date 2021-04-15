Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KTOS, ZM, GWB

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total of 23,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.1% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 13,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 50,129 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 135.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB) options are showing a volume of 5,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.9% of GWB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,400 underlying shares of GWB. Below is a chart showing GWB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

