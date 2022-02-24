Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KTOS, SNOW, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 5,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 26,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 11,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, SNOW options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

