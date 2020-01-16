Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KSU, URBN, MTW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), where a total volume of 14,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.1% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 26,490 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.9% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW) saw options trading volume of 2,927 contracts, representing approximately 292,700 underlying shares or approximately 121.1% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

