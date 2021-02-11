Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KSS, AX, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 25,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 1,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 2,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

