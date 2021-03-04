Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KR, MS, TSN

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 40,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 4,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 47,367 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 10,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

KR MS TSN

