Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KMB, KSS, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 5,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 35,387 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 10,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 19,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

